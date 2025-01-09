Going Backwards

It is our supposed centrist institutions that turned. Conservatives and bigots generally are what they are and I don't think the New York Times (for example) can make them behave, but they have some role in defining what is acceptable. Their role for the past several years has mostly been explaining that bigotry is good, akshually.
There is no need to argue that the New York Times (or The Atlantic, or whatever) is conservative, akshually. No argument from me there! But they have a position in the discourse factory that is coded as "centrist" in a way that Fox News is not.