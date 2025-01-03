I Guess They Know Something

There are regular reports of journalists fleeing the Washington Post if they can, which is hilarious because so many journalists (not necessarily the same ones) got Big Mad when people started canceling their subscriptions, arguing that even though Bezos was meddling in the opinion side he of course WOULD NOT meddle in the news side.
My guys he hired one of the worst Brits to run the place. Why do you think he did that? Why do you love yelling at your customer base, who often know more than you do, so much?