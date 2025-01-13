Over the last four years, web traffic has cratered. According to internal data shared with Semafor in recent weeks, the Post’s daily traffic last year reached a nadir of just a quarter of what it was at its peak in January 2021. That month, the Post had around 22.5 million daily active users. But by the middle of 2024, its daily users hovered around 2.5-3 million daily users.Especially true with billionaire owners.
Monday, January 13, 2025
Is That Good
Though, really, even at the peak of the clickbait era, it was very wrong to assume that media outlets were solely or even primarily motivated by clicks or money generally.
by Atrios at 10:30