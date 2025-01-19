Is This Clever

Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok’s threat to “go dark” on Sunday, January 19th, a “stunt” and said there is no reason for TikTok to shut itself down before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on the 20th.Remember that this was a vital national security issue and now suddenly it's... whatever the fuck this is.
“It is a stunt, and we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday,” MSNBC quotes Jean-Pierre as saying. “We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration. So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”
They key theme our chosen fighters is "nothing is every our fault, even the things we endorse, sign, and implement."
...and TikTok says it is back.
