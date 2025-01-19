Sunday, January 19, 2025

Is This Clever

There are many things people need to confront about the current Democratic party, and one is that the brain trust involved in crafting and delivering the messages are not very smart.White House Press Secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok’s threat to “go dark” on Sunday, January 19th, a “stunt” and said there is no reason for TikTok to shut itself down before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in on the 20th.

“It is a stunt, and we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday,” MSNBC quotes Jean-Pierre as saying. “We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration. So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”
Remember that this was a vital national security issue and now suddenly it's... whatever the fuck this is.

They key theme our chosen fighters is "nothing is every our fault, even the things we endorse, sign, and implement."

...and TikTok says it is back.

(I have never used TikTok as I hate the whole "short video" thing but that is me!)
by Atrios at 13:30