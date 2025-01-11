Isn't This Where We Came In

I know people don't love "Democrats are bad" posts, but "feckless Democrats, evil Republicans, and the news media that enables the whole thing" has been the basic theme of this blog from the beginning, though of course the emphasis changes as circumstances warrant.
And I can't influence Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell. Maybe, just maybe (probably not), I can occasionally influence the people who have largely appointed themselves (people elected them, but they don't have to be ranking committee members, for example) as the leaders of the "resistance," along with occasionally correcting bad media coverage.
Post-9/11 capitulation was somewhat understandable. I don't know what the fuck they are doing now.