Knowing Your Product's Value

CNN:
They have also been prototyping a new video news service that allows users to swipe through vertical videos as they do on apps like TikTok and Instagram. Mr. Thompson said it’s not clear yet whether that will exist as a stand-alone product or as a section of CNN’s mobile app.
The Democrats
“You can use your thumb to flick from a CNN news story to a CNN anchor to a reporter,” Mr. Thompson said. “That’s a really interesting experiment.”
In a private Senate Democratic luncheon last week, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey led colleagues through the shifting dynamics of a media echo chamber that conservatives are thriving in. Democrats scoured examples of how conspiracy theories like one about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, spread rapidly in the conservative media sphere and how Democrats needed to try to harness their own tools to get their messages out better.
One of the bright spots Democrats highlighted, according to a source familiar, was a viral video from the pandemic of Warner making a tuna melt in his kitchen that led to the lawmaker being cheered and jeered by people who questioned his culinary leanings.
I know it's the senate so they need it to be about them otherwise half will fall asleep, but if you want to know how to Do Internet you should talk to people who are actually good at it, not relive the glory days of Mark Warner's disgsuting 2020 tuna melt.