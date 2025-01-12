After tying up the political system for 2 years and getting approval, the Sixers said "uhh, never mind."
The 76ers are going to stay in South Philly after all, according to multiple City Council members.
The team has struck a deal with Comcast Spectacor to remain in the South Philadelphia sports stadium district, after more than two years of heated debate over a potential new arena on East Market Street.
I'm only surprised they backed out before they knocked down a few blocks and fucked up the train system.