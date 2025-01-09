Thursday, January 09, 2025

Means Testing

An example of how little money it can save with high (other) costs of exclusionary bureaucracy, payment collections and processing, psychological harms, those who fail to get what should be entitled to, etc... My understanding (i think, some reporting is less than clear) of the current system is that poor enough districts currently have universal meals, while poor kids in richer districts qualify individually.
by Atrios at 09:00