Mommy and Daddy Parties

Even if being tougher on immigration is popular, even if it is one area where Donald Trump is beating her, how insane do campaign advisers have to be to tell her to go out there and claim she's going to be a bigger bastard than Donald Trump?
The people who were responsible for the campaign blamed The Left for this shit.
Now they are paralyzed because too many of them still want to prove they're the Big Balled Beat The Immigrants party.
Echoes of the Kerry campaign, which was basically "George Bush isn't killing enough of the right brown people." It was dumb then, but it was more understandable dumb in the post-9/11 era.