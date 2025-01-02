NO, ORANGE MAN GOOD

I don't think Suozzi and his fellow travelers are (we will see!) representative of general elected Dem thinking about Trump, but in this post-election era in which the centrists are busy blaming The Left (people who mostly do not get NYT - or any - mainstream platformto air their grievances) for their messaging failures, I would like to suggest they come for their guys, or at least consider the damage they might be doing.
The message here is that his fellow Democrats only oppose Trump out of misguided and selfish partisanship, and the sensible thing to do is to work with him on all the good things he can do. This stuff is catnip to mainstream outlets, and do we not think this undermines the general "orange man bad" message, let alone any attempt to curb his excesses?
Recall the numerous "lefties are blinded by Bush hatred" views from back in the day.