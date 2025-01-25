Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a negotiator of past immigration deals, said the GOP isn't going to rely on Democrats for a deal to beef up immigration enforcement.
“On border security, no,” Graham told NBC News, making it clear that the GOP will instead use the Senate's arcane budget process to bypass a filibuster and effectively cut out Democrats.
The push came in a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., which was led by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and signed by 12 other Democrats, most of them from politically competitive states.
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Nobody Could Have Predicted
Just handing over their lunch money daily.
by Atrios at 11:30