Saturday, January 25, 2025

Nobody Could Have Predicted

Just handing over their lunch money daily.
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a negotiator of past immigration deals, said the GOP isn't going to rely on Democrats for a deal to beef up immigration enforcement.

“On border security, no,” Graham told NBC News, making it clear that the GOP will instead use the Senate's arcane budget process to bypass a filibuster and effectively cut out Democrats.

The push came in a letter Wednesday to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., which was led by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and signed by 12 other Democrats, most of them from politically competitive states.
by Atrios at 11:30