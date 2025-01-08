Now Is The Time

I know I am ruining the midterm chances for Dems by mentioning it, but it is the appropriate time to mention that transferring more and more money to cops who don't actually do anything useful instead of, well, anything else, does limit your ability to deal with with things like massive raging fires.
Of course it is rarely as simple as "if only the firefighters had more money this year," but if 1/5 of the LA cop budget was transferred to people who might occasionally do something useful over the long term...