During a weekly meeting with House Democratic chiefs of staff on Tuesday, an aide for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries played a recent clip of the New York Democrat being asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he’d support funding Trump’s mass deportation plans.He was proud of that!
Jeffries responded by saying Democrats want to focus on bringing down the cost of living and hit Republicans for their lack of an agenda on that issue. In a follow-up question about Trump’s deportation plans, Jeffries said, “The administration needs to focus on the removal of violent felons.”
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Our Safe Space
Voters just want to hear us talking about how all we want to do is talk about kitchen table issues.
by Atrios at 15:30