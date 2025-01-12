Priorities

People are arguing over whether or not the LAFD had an annual budget cut to benefit the police, and while specifics matter when making accusations, no one can deny the general trend of prioritizing cop budgets over everything else over the past couple of decades.
Big municipality cops realized the less they do, the more money people will give them. Hell of an incentive structure!
Again, the point is not that $50 million one way or another in a particular annual budget would have made a huge difference, it's that politicians have been spending tax money on tanks to run over homeless people instead of anything which might possibly be useful. The politics show "demanded" it, but everyone forgot about the side gig of governing.
Popularism!