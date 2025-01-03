Rudy Giuliani faces a contempt hearing in Manhattan federal court Friday for failing to satisfy a judge’s orders to cough up assets to the Georgia mother and daughter he was found liable for defaming.The former New York City mayor turned up for the hearing after his legal team tried to get him out of having to appear in person in an 11th-hour request to the judge Thursday, claiming he couldn’t be there in person due to “medical issues with his left knee and breathing problems due to lung issues discovered last year attributable to being at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001.”
Friday, January 03, 2025
Rudy 9/11
Going back to that well one last time.
by Atrios at 14:30