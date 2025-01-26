The Best Ideas

The tech brain geniuses trying to explain to us how the Spicy Clippy is going to change the world.
So imagine a world in which an A.I. knows your stress levels tend to drop more after playing World of Warcraft than after a walk in nature. Imagine a world in which an A.I. can analyze your reading patterns and alert you that you’re about to buy a book where there’s only a 10 percent chance you’ll get past Page 6.
A not very good personal assistant who is capable of doing dumb stuff, often incorrectly.