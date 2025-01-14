The Ones You Most Suspect

I had her pegged as a grifter about 5 minutes after I became aware of her in Philly. I'd like some explanation of how she wormed her way inside of things for so long
.
A former high energy Democratic fundraiser, failed congressional candidate and social media influencer is now raising money for President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.
Lindy Li made the shocking 180 after an extraordinary journey though a crazy year in Democratic politics culminating in Kamala Harris' historic loss to Donald Trump.