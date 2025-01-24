"I went after transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers that came into our country illegally. I prosecuted them in case after case, and I won," Harris said. "Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been talking a big game about securing our border, but he does not walk the walk," she said.People can argue it was Smart Politics if they want, but don't fucking tell me it didn't happen. What happened is after Harris lost, the people who argued that was smart and necessary and good pretended it didn't happen, and went on to make their next boat payment.
Friday, January 24, 2025
Way To The Right
I know we're supposed to pretend the last year didn't happen, beginning with the Dems desperately trying to pass a Bipartisan (Republican) Immigration Bill, which the Republicans, predictably, LucyFootballed, and ending with this:
by Atrios at 10:30