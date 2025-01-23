Well What Are You Going To Do About It

Basically the Obama guy thought "this is outrageous" was the obvious spin, but the reporter kept coming back to the question in the title.
I know journalists deserve some scorn for their asymmetrical admiration of Republicans shenanigans, and it is correct to see that they are always eager to transmit outrage about any Dem norms violations.
Still it was the right question. Dems too much think the strategy is to get the press to call foul and administer a penalty. It isn't actually their job even if they do it frequently.
Dems who don't have any answers to that question should move aside for those who do.