Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Why

I get hoping, but what in Jeff Bezos's prior existence would make you think he was an especially altruistic type? Maybe they aren't all completely evil, but you generally don't become a billionaire by being nice and generous.  Given Amazon's well-documented labor record, for example, this is another manifestation of "well he's mean to other people but I thought he'd be nice to me."
by Atrios at 13:30