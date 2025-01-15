Maybe they aren't all completely evil, but you generally don't become a billionaire by being nice and generous. Given Amazon's well-documented labor record, for example, this is another manifestation of "well he's mean to other people but I thought he'd be nice to me."
The Washington Post was a great, historic newspaper. I thought being bought by a billionaire would protect its solvency and integrity. But billionaires needing to ass-kiss Trump to protect their interests has put an end to that. One of many things to mourn.— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 13, 2025
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Why
I get hoping, but what in Jeff Bezos's prior existence would make you think he was an especially altruistic type?
