You Know What Happened Next? Joe Biden Won

They probably should've continued listening to The Groups, instead of moving right on immigration, lending credence to Trump's biggest issue, and pushing public opinion against immigrants. Everything The Left always says will happen when you try to out-Republican Republicans. Their line is, basically, "Democrats can't win unless everybody is an unpaid campaign volunteer, on message all the time just like we are, from our boats." And, I dunno guys, that's not a viable campaign plan!

They also wanted anti-war people to shut the fuck up 2004. Maybe they're right that it would've helped if they did, but "telling people to shut the fuck up" only seems to apply to The Left, when for others it's "listening to their legitimate concerns."
