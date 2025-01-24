You Know What Happened Next? Joe Biden Won

Their line is, basically, "Democrats can't win unless everybody is an unpaid campaign volunteer, on message all the time just like we are, from our boats." And, I dunno guys, that's not a viable campaign plan!
Yup! Dems had a very popular message and policy on immigration. But thanks to a small group of activists who never represented most Latinos or immigrants, this is what happened when Biden used the same exact language in 2020: https://t.co/mI3Y6uvpvw https://t.co/6dyjnLpUVj— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 24, 2025
They also wanted anti-war people to shut the fuck up 2004. Maybe they're right that it would've helped if they did, but "telling people to shut the fuck up" only seems to apply to The Left, when for others it's "listening to their legitimate concerns."