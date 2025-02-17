But It Will Work For Us

In polls and focus groups across an array of internal Democratic groups and allies, described to CNN, centering on talking about prices remains the most prevalent advice — and it’s where House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has kept returning to, flanked by signs at his two most recent weekly press conferences headlined “HOW IS THIS LOWERING COSTS?” and “REPUBLICANS BETRAY THE MIDDLE CLASS.” Jeffries conceded, when pressed by CNN, that voters hadn’t bought this argument from voters last year, but he insisted the difference now is that Republicans haven’t delivered.One problem with this is that even the dumbest voter wouldn’t expect them to have "delivered" after one fucking month.
This is an argument to make in their beloved midterm election ad blitz - if anything is left then - not while they are ripping out the copper.