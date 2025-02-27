The Trump administration touted a nearly $1 billion plan Wednesday to combat the spread of avian flu and mitigate skyrocketing egg prices as the outbreak rips through poultry flocks across the United States.Just have Big Balls ask Grok what to do.
But the measures come as the Agriculture Department is struggling to rehire key employees working on the virus outbreak who were fired as part of the administration’s sweeping purge of government workers. Roughly a quarter of employees in a critical office testing for the disease were cut, as well as scientists and inspectors.
But Why Do They Need To Rehire Them
It is all very confusing. I hope bird flu doesn't destroy the country, but I also hope that these people, for their own sakes, tell everyone to fuck off.
by Atrios at 15:30