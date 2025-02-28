Everybody Loves Buttons And Knobs

The best rental car I had recently was like an 8 year old KIA that had absolutely no "modern" features like touch screens.
Aside from my personal annoyance with them, touch screen-only systems are incredibly dangerous. You need to be able to do things by touch/feel when you are driving, without having to look at a touch screen. You can learn that with knobs and buttons. It is never possible with touch screens.
Car makers in Europe are being encouraged to stop using touchscreens for basic functions like turn signals and wipers in an attempt to promote safer driving. As reported by the Times, the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) — an independent and well-regarded safety body for the automotive industry — is set to introduce new rules in January 2026 that require the vehicles it assesses to have physical controls to receive a full five-star safety rating.Baby step, but a good one.