Jeff's Personal Zine

There are a lot of funny things here. One is that every conservatarian dipshit believes the views that dominate and frame the coverage of everything in the US are somehow marginalized. Another is that many "veteran" (older, mostly) journalists were enraged when people started canceling subscriptions when Jeff interfered over the presidential endorsement.
You can (and they did, angrily) argue that opinion is just one part of the paper, and it shouldn't stop you from paying for important journalism. But Jeff doesn't need your subscription money - you might have heard that he is rich - all it does is give him more clout. Fewer subscriptions = less clout.
The good Jeff at the WaPo says this.:
Massive encroachment by Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section - makes clear dissenting views will not be published I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side, but if Bezos tries interfering with the news side I will be quitting immediately and letting you know— Jeff Stein (@jeffstein.bsky.social) February 26, 2025 at 3:28 PM
[image or embed]
Good for him.
Which personal liberties do you mean, (bad) Jeff? WHICH PERSONAL LIBERTIES DO YOU MEAN, MOTHERFUCKER?