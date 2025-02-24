Monday, February 24, 2025

Just Do Nothing

The advice Democrats love most. It will all fix itself

James Carville predicted that President Donald Trump’s White House team will “collapse” in less than a month. 

 
The famed Democratic Party strategist claimed that the downfall will hit as the president’s approval numbers continue to crater. Trump has implemented a multitude of executive orders and fired thousands of government officials all within his first month in office—moves that risk sending the economy into a tailspin. 

 
He advised Democrats to simply sit back and watch it happen.
by Atrios at 09:00