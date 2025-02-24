Just Do Nothing

The advice Democrats love most. It will all fix itself!
James Carville predicted that President Donald Trump’s White House team will “collapse” in less than a month.The famed Democratic Party strategist claimed that the downfall will hit as the president’s approval numbers continue to crater. Trump has implemented a multitude of executive orders and fired thousands of government officials all within his first month in office—moves that risk sending the economy into a tailspin.He advised Democrats to simply sit back and watch it happen.