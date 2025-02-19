The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that, over the weekend, it accidentally fired "several" agency employees who are working on the federal government's response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak."Accidentally" means the Nerd Reich fired them from a hotmail account before someone important enough stepped in.
The agency said it is now trying to quickly reverse the firings.
"Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA spokesperson said in a statement. "USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission."
That there is more coverage of the price of eggs than the worrying reason behind it is, in itself, worrying.
