Once you have decided that there are too many people identifying as trans, you have opened a negotiation with the right wing about how many of them to get rid of, and by what means. The polite, liberal Times position is "get rid of enough of them that I don't have to worry about my child being one" and "by discouraging transitioning." The Trump position is "get rid of all of them" and "by making them illegal." And the Trump position effectively includes the liberal position, though anti-trans liberals don't like to see it that way.
...
On the question of sports participation, the Editorial Board immediately contradicted itself:
The fearmongering is all the more disproportionate, given how few people identify as transgender. They are a minuscule less than 1 percent of the American population. And they are 0.002 percent of college athletes—a population that’s been especially incendiary in the culture wars.Why should there be room for fierce debate, or conversation, about the participation of 0.002 percent of college athletes in sports? Why should there be room for a 3,000-word front-page New York Times story on the topic? If you call as much attention as you can to how you think there might be a stray nail sticking up somewhere, why would you be shocked when someone shows up swinging a hammer?
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Misson Accomplished
That fucking newspaper. (paywalled, everything is paywalled).
by Atrios at 10:30