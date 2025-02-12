No Magic Wand

I - and most people - get that Democrats don't have the power to yell, "STOP, SIRRAH," and completely end the Trump agenda. But what they do have the power to do - at the minimum! - is get on TV and generally make as much news as possible to highlight what is happening.
They can do more than that, but they're complaining about being asked to do that!
If they don't do that, then the much hated "groups" are going to take over the discourse. Whining about that won't stop it. They don't work for you.
And if they're getting poll numbers saying "people like this, akshually" then the right reaction is to understand that people don't know what is happening, and understand it is your job to fix that, not tell yourselves that (Reagan*Thatcher)^100 is super popular.