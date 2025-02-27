1. Dan Goldman (NY-10)Click through for the case against each one.
2. Seth Moulton (MA-06)
3. Shri Thanedar (MI-13)
4. Danny Davis (IL-07)
5. David Scott (GA-13)
6. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05)
7. Stephen Lynch (MA-08)
8. Gerry Connolly (VA-11)
9. Ro Khanna (CA-17)
10. Rob Menendez (NJ-08)
Thursday, February 27, 2025
On Notice - Dems to Primary
I remember when "we" primaried Joe Lieberman and official Washington acted like Genghis Khan's army was crossing the Potomac. Then one of those Kennedy guys primaried Ed Markey and nobody seemed to be too concerned. Some of his House colleagues supported him! It seems like running primaries against incumbents is OK after all!
by Atrios at 11:30