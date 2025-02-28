One For The Circular Filing Cabinet

On Friday, his first day on the job, Patel ordered officials to relocate 1,500 employees from Washington to cities with high crime rates including Minneapolis, Detroit and Cleveland. Another FBI official piped in with a harsh reality, according to people familiar with the exchange: Each move could cost up to $100,000, and the bureau didn’t have the funds to cover such a restructuring, the official said. Government agencies generally aren’t allowed to spend money in ways not authorized by Congress, and often don’t have money for basic employee perks like office coffee. Patel was unmoved. Figure out how to do it anyway, and fast, he told them.