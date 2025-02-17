During his short-lived presidential campaign, Kennedy proposed creating wellness farms where young people could “get off” SSRIs and Adderall, a stimulant widely used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Those comments were first reported by Mother Jones.
A Washington Post review of Kennedy’s public appearances found he also promoted these centers as particularly beneficial for Black youth.
“Every Black kid is now just standard put on Adderall, on SSRIs, benzos which are known to induce violence and those kids are going to have a chance to go somewhere and get re-parented, to live in a community where there’ll be no cellphones, no screens. You’ll actually have to talk to people,” Kennedy said in a June 2024 episode of the 19Keys online show.
Monday, February 17, 2025
Re-Parented
Gonna be great.
by Atrios at 13:30