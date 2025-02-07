Cats that became infected with bird flu might have spread the virus to humans in the same household and vice versa, according to data that briefly appeared online in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but then abruptly vanished. The data appear to have been mistakenly posted but includes crucial information about the risks of bird flu to people and pets.One thing he reacts to is the line going down, so the plunging Dow will often be our one big hope. Doesn't save us from everything, of course.
Friday, February 07, 2025
Seems Bad
There is the project 2025 stuff and the "everything that Trump has a grudge about" stuff, and he was convinced the problem with Covid was that people knew about it.
by Atrios at 09:00