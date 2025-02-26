As the measles outbreak in Texas keeps spreading, parents who previously chose not to vaccinate their children are now lining up to get their kids the shots needed to protect them from the serious illness.There are some complicated issues related to when the state should intervene to overturn parental decisions, but "must get vaccinated" isn't complicated and "we" should have fought harder against this stuff.
“People are more and more nervous” as they watch the highly contagious virus spread in their communities, mostly among children, said Katherine Wells, director of public health for Lubbock's health department. “We’ve vaccinated multiple kids that have never been vaccinated before, some from families that didn’t believe in vaccines.”
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Seems Bad
Vaccinate quickly before that Kennedy guy makes it illegal.
by Atrios at 11:30