Supervillains

But I get it now after seeing Musk. He is a true solipsist who sees the world as a video game and other people as "non player characters." He is trying to "win" and if he can't he will unhappily unlplug the whole thing.
There was a funny Bernie-inspired debate a few years back about whether billionaires should be allowed, with all the usual dipshits lining up in favor. Point to Bernie, I think.
The author of the linked piece has since said "ooops, my bad" which I think he has about every single major position he has publicly taken in his life. Points for growth, but has he considered shutting the fuck up?