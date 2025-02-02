Tariffs And Trade Wars

It is the trade wars that are a problem, especially as tariffs become a tool for noneconomic goals (we call those sanctions now, usually).
Canadians know how to concentrate the pain onto various American brands in Republican states and congressional districts.
In 2018, for example, they targeted the vital playing cards industry. United States Playing Card Company is located in
Erlanger, Kentucky (Mitch's state).
The US rules the interdependent world om a lot of ways, but it is best not to surrender to bullies.