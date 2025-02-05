The Price of Stuff

HONG KONG/SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service said it would temporarily suspend parcels from China and Hong Kong, after President Donald Trump ended a trade provision this week used by retailers including Temu and Shein to ship low-value packages duty-free to the U.S.Figuring out how to prevent shippers from exploiting the de minimis exemption is probably not a bad idea, but doing it in this hamhanded "don't worry about the consequences" fashion would be low hanging fruit for Dems if they weren't, also, on this anti-China kick.
The Trump administration imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods that came into effect on Tuesday and moved to close the "de minimis" exemption that allows U.S. shoppers to avoid paying tariffs for shipments below $800.
People love their dropshipping crap and people fucking hate getting surprise tax bills from their delivery companies.
...the USPS has resumed service but the duty issue remains!
Anyway, this highlights a big issue with this kind of thing. The actual $ cost isn't necessarily a huge burden, but the paperwork and processing across several entities is.