The C.I.A. sent the White House an unclassified email listing all employees hired by the spy agency over the last two years to comply with an executive order to shrink the federal work force, in a move that former officials say risked the list leaking to adversaries.The CIA is also getting Musk's bogus retirement offer, which is not legal and contains the fine print that if you don't get the promised money:
The list included first names and the first initial of the last name of the new hires, who are still on probation — and thus easy to dismiss. It included a large crop of young analysts and operatives who were hired specifically to focus on China, and whose identities are usually closely guarded because Chinese hackers are constantly seeking them to identify them.
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Woopsie Doodle
Gonna be like this every day.
