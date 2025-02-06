Yelling Is Good

The plan was to go on TV every day and ask, WHAT ABOUT THE PRICE OF EGGS MR. PRESIDENT, while not standing up for their vulnerable constituents.
It isn't always clear what the minority party can accomplish/stop, but my view is sitting around looking like you aren’t even pretending to try does not actually endear you to voters. It certainly doesn't endear you to the people who might have YOUR backs when necessary.
They have to relearn this every time they lose.
And, no, I am not claiming that my very angry blog posts make a difference.