You Could've Listened

I don't claim that The Left is always correct (The Left often doesn't agree with itself, so this would be impossible), but a tremendous problem is that anything coded left - such as criticism of Elon Fucking Musk - is dismissed out of hand by Very Serious Centrist Dipshits. If The Left hates him, he must be doing something right!
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who previously said there are certain aspects of DOGE he could get behind, told us he’s “appalled by the unconstitutional efforts to block funding appropriated and authorized by Congress.” Khanna said he’s made those concerns known to Musk.
Yes I bet Elon is very concerned about your concerns!
Dipshit.