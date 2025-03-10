Are You Aware That The Bad Orange Man Is Bad?

To the extent that what I type into the little box here might have any impact on the world - and don't think I have any illusions about that - yelling at Hakeem Jeffries or NYT reporters is much more likely (not very!) to achieve something than yelling at Stephen Miller is.
Also, Jeffries has lots of people yelling at him every day, mostly the ones who write big checks. You just can't hear them.
I can't get him on the phone. I don't claim to represent popular opinion or even Democratic opinion, but I suspect I offer a some appropriate counterweight to the people who tend to be in the room and who definitely do not represent either.