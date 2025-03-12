It is somewhat remarkable that dozens of House Republicans who have vowed never to pass stopgap bills to fund the government in their political careers caved on this one. But that’s why I put “continuing resolution” in quotes. In reality, this is a hastily arranged partisan Republican budget that achieves much of their anti-government, anti-immigrant, pro-military agenda while paving the way for Trump to nullify whatever spending he deems unworthy. It doesn’t just tilt spending in a far-right direction, it actually abdicates congressional responsibility as the branch of government that makes federal spending decisions.
Yet several Senate Democrats are thinking about passing it anyway.
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Choose Your Fighters
Will Demorats in the Senate support a "CR" that isn't, which nullifies Congress, and which includes the destruction of the DC local budget just for extra giggles? We will see!
by Atrios at 09:00