Republicans are continuing their deadly crusade against transgender Americans by holding multiple events on Wednesday, March 12th for “DeTrans Awareness Day,” The Handbasket has learned.These issues never just "stop." There is no centrist dipshit "compromise" on the table that will stop them.
DeTrans refers to detransitioning, meaning the reversal of steps one has taken in the process of gender transitioning, and it’s long been used as a weapon to keep trans people—especially trans youth—from receiving life-saving medical care. Naturally, Trump has chosen to elevate and celebrate the people who wield it.
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Cunning Plans
If we just agree to the "compromise" about girls in sports, then we can otherwise avoid the topic and put it behind us forever.
