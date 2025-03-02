Defund Rahm Emanuel

Do we think it's helpful? Do we think it's helpful to say it like this, in this format? Do we think 2024 nonvoters will be inspired by this, that what they lacked was a candidate that didn't hate trans people enough?
Ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spouts transphobic talking points to Bill Maher. "Look, in seventh grade, if I had known that I could have said the word ‘They’ and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it."— Jake Wittich (@jakewittich.bsky.social) March 1, 2025 at 8:23 PM
[image or embed]
Rahm doesn't run the party, but he has a bigger platform than any trans person does, than any person who is positive about trans people.
"Most Cis men are big sexual predators, like me, and the only way to keep us from trying to peep in bathrooms is to make being trans in public illegal."