Sunday, March 02, 2025

Defund Rahm Emanuel

I'm not going to waste my Sunday getting mad, but I am going to put this out there to remind us that as lots of of people want us to "unite" to "fight Trump," this is what some Professional Democrats are doing.

Ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spouts transphobic talking points to Bill Maher. "Look, in seventh grade, if I had known that I could have said the word ‘They’ and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it."

[image or embed]

— Jake Wittich (@jakewittich.bsky.social) March 1, 2025 at 8:23 PM
Do we think it's helpful? Do we think it's helpful to say it like this, in this format? Do we think 2024 nonvoters will be inspired by this, that what they lacked was a candidate that didn't hate trans people enough?

Rahm doesn't run the party, but he has a bigger platform than any trans person does, than any person who is positive about trans people.

"Most Cis men are big sexual predators, like me, and the only way to keep us from trying to peep in bathrooms is to make being trans in public illegal."
by Atrios at 09:30