Dems In Disarray

If primaries against useless incumbents like Schumer start in earnest, get ready for a lot of Professional Democrats, of a certain type, to argue this is insane unprecedented extremism and that we should all be focused on fighting the Republicans.
Several members — including moderates — have begun voicing support for a primary challenge to Schumer, floating Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) as possible candidates, three House Democrats said.
One lawmaker even vowed at the House Democratic retreat to "write a check tonight" supporting Ocasio-Cortez, said the senior House Democrat.
Another Democrat told Axios the ideation has gone a step further: "There is definitely a primary recruitment effort happening right now ... not just Schumer, but for everyone who votes no."
I would like to pre-emptively remind everyone that Nancy Pelosi - who was then the Speaker of the House - endorsed Joe Kennedy III in his failed primary against Ed Markey. "No one" found that worth noting.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday defended her endorsement of Rep. Joe Kennedy in his Democratic Senate primary, saying “people can support whoever they want.”
But, yes, we would agree, "we" should fight the Republicans.