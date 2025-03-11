In later comments, Mr. Kennedy suggested that severe symptoms mainly affected people who were unhealthy before contracting measles.Not that they would be protected from measles if they were.
“It’s very, very difficult for measles to kill a healthy person,” he said, adding later that “we see a correlation between people who get hurt by measles and people who don’t have good nutrition or who don’t have a good exercise regimen.”
West Texas is “kind of a food desert,” he added. Malnutrition “may have been an issue” for the child who died of measles in Gaines County.
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Eugenics
When Covid hit, there were a lot of right wing groups - not quite as prominent in the US as elsewhere - who saw it as an opportunity to cull the botched and the bungled, believing only the weak get sick, somehow. I'm not sure what most of these people see when they look in mirror, but most of them aren't exactly obviously Übermenschen.
