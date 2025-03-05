Hanging Curveballs

You gotta at least nudge the press on this stuff if you want them to cover it.
I know it's not as bad "stood on a stage near Farrakhan once" or "a college student protested genocide" but maybe some journalists could find this troubling. You gotta prompt them though, maybe even do the full Lindsey hissy fit!
Kingsley Wilson, the newly-appointed DoD Deputy Press Secretary, believes in a thoroughly-debunked antisemitic conspiracy theory. I've mostly only seen this theory promoted by mask-off neo-Nazis. archive.is/dPvse— Tristan Lee (@tristanl.ee) March 5, 2025 at 2:05 AM
