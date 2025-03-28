Feb 14 (Reuters) - Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ended duty-free entry for cheap Chinese goods entering the U.S., his administration put the order on hold after more than a million packages piled up at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.As the article says, 1.4 billion packages come in through the "de minimis" rule which negates tariffs for small value packages. Maybe there is a way to stop that from being exploited by large sellers, but you can't suddenly get rid of it and expect the system to handle it. This is something that you shouldn't have to explain. Also it is what Elon Musk is doing to everything.
It was the result of a rushed, confusing policy change that proved unworkable on short notice. Government officials are now scrambling to implement the order in a way that won't cripple America's hyper-efficient import system.
Friday, March 28, 2025
How Do Things Work
This wasn't especially important, relatively speaking, but it was an example of how the people running things do not have any idea how things work.
by Atrios at 11:30