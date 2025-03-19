I Am Uncomfortable When We Is Not About Me

I recently had a conversation with a smart German friend - historian - who put into words more clearly than I could something I had thought before. She had taught in the US and had to explain to her colleagues that the basic American world history survey - Greek/Roman history -> Magna Carta -> Renaissance -> some other bits of English history -> French Revolution -> America revolution -> somehow made America the protagonist.
All of (one strand of) human history led to America.
No no it's true. After the Magna Carta, everything has been great, much law, total rule. No notes.— David M. Perry (@lollardfish.bsky.social) March 19, 2025 at 2:13 AM
