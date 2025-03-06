Isn't This Where We Came In

Then, too, they were dismissive of calls to provide an oppositional message to the actions of a rogue president, even if their ability to act was limited. Then, too, they infantalized their critics and marginalize them as being on the "extreme left" (remember bloggers in their basements, the extreme communism of Howard Dean, that kind of thing). Then, too, the more senior ones - and the consultants, and the journalists in their pockets - marginalized Dems who did try to act. Then, too, the answer was to Get More Centrist.
In 2006 they finally listened and became more oppositional. They won the midterms. The victors and their stenographers get to write history, and according to them it was because Rahm Emanuel, genius, recruited a bunch of centrist cops and troops and intelligence people, which I am quite sure had nothing to do with the win.
Slotkin viewed the stakes somewhat differently: This speech could, at least symbolically, commence a new chapter of Democratic Party opposition to a president whose success is inextricable from the tone-deaf ineptitude of Democratic Party opposition. If her team’s resistance to Trump’s first term was marked by hysteria and hashtags—all the land acknowledgments and pronoun policing and intersectionality initiatives—Slotkin saw last night the opportunity to set a different tone.
The era of "hysteria and hashtags—all the land acknowledgments and pronoun policing and intersectionality initiatives" led to 2018 midterm victories, INCLUDING SLOTKIN'S FIRST HOUSE RACE, and then Biden's 2020 win. Apparently that was a failure. I'm sure many Democrats see it that way, as they didn't want to win like that.
Whatever her other merits, making the face of the party a person who barely wants to be in the party - hi Claire McCaskill - is much more of a problem then any of the things she is complaining about.
I suspect that Slotkin might cringe at being lumped in with “Democrats in general.” In truth, I’ve noticed a certain unease she feels with her partisan identity.I am become Joker:
It doesn’t win elections to just speak to the base of the party,” Slotkin said. “If it did, Kamala Harris would be president.”We all watched the campaign. Sometimes it was even on teeveee or in the newspaper.
She ran the campaign that wing of the party wanted and now they're pretending she ran as Bernie/AOC!
Country over party was a nod to McCain! I am losing my mind!
Even if they are savvy (she is not), there are limits to how much should trust you should put in such obviously dishonest people.
Going to Tim Alberta was a choice, also, too, and if she feels misrepresented she can say so.